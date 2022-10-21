API3 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $101.33 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. API3 has a market capitalization of $101.33 million and $5.51 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27692720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010816 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

