Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

