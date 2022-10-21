Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 43.61% from the stock’s previous close.
ARCE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Arco Platform Stock Performance
Shares of ARCE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.64. 626,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $604.89 million, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $23.18.
Institutional Trading of Arco Platform
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 115.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
