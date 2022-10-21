Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 205,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares during the period.

NYSE ABG traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $139.88. 1,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.60 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

