ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. ASD has a market capitalization of $69.91 million and $1.94 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,175.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005184 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.1071789 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,005,792.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.