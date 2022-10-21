ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,072 ($12.95) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,153.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.