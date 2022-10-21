ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

ATIF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

ATIF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers IPO advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial information service platform that provides membership services, including market information, pre-IPO education, and IR media and matchmaking services to SMEs and financing institutions; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.