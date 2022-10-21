AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.