AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 1,500,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,065,260. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.