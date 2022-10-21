Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average volume of 3,498 call options.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AUPH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 98,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $33.97.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
Featured Articles
