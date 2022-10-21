Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 707 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSR. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

PSR stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

