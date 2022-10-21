Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

