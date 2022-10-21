Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,243 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IHF stock opened at $260.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.62. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30.
