Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $64.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.