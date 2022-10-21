AVINOC Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $90.43 million and approximately $369,950.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

