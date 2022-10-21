B. Riley Trims Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price to $23.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.59. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $525.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 498,638 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 859,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 846,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

