Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.61. 548,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.