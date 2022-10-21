Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

