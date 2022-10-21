Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 449,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 141.9% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 21.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $5,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 708,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,305,192. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

