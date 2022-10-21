Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,507,000 after buying an additional 370,304 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.9 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE PGR opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average of $117.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

