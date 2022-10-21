Barclays Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $94.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,442,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

