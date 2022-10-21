Barclays Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $18.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Snap by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Snap by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

