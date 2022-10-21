Barclays Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €3.90

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($3.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE TEF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.20. 1,309,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 383,605 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 46.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.