Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($8.82) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.22) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

LON ASC opened at GBX 500 ($6.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £499.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,673.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 661.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,033.94. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68).

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

