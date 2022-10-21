BarnBridge (BOND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00025453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $47.67 million and $6.38 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,784,537 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

