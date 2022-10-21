Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAS opened at €45.45 ($46.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a one year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.50.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.