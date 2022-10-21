Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,456 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.57. 141,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,265. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

