Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 4,618 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIVO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 450,012 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.