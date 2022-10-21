Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 6,732 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,170. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.