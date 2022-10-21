Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 29.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.81. 986,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market cap of $343.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.49.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

