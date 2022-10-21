Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 42.5% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 718,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 214,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $15,458,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 38.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 87,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,552. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

