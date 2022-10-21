Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.82.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 298,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

