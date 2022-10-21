Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 506.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,266 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 477,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,152,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

