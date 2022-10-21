Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of COM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

