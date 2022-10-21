Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,834. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21.

