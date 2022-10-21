Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenable from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 314,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 48,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 215,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.