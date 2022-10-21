Berenberg Bank Trims XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Target Price to GBX 119

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 119 ($1.44) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of XP Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of XPPLF stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. XP Power has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

