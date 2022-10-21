Biconomy Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $93.91 million and approximately $38.27 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

