Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $127.37 on Monday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

