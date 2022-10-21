Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Bionomics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Bionomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.