Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.64 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $289.34 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $16.52 or 0.00086104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00271439 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00066570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

