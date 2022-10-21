Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,713.00

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00020428 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $31,713.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

