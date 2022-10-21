Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $102.68 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $8.42 or 0.00043864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,314.47 or 0.27738081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010833 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.30753776 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,858,705.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

