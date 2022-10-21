Bitcoin SV Hits 1-Day Volume of $61.74 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $46.54 or 0.00242746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $893.52 million and $61.74 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00559370 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00054274 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,198,945 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
