Bitgert Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.09 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitgert has a total market cap of $201.09 million and $1.83 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

