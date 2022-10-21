Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $12,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,781,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $5,930.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,900 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $11,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 800 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $4,560.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,100 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $6,204.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 600 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $3,528.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 294 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $1,664.04.

On Friday, September 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 106 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $592.54.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $7,293.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 14,931 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $92,422.89.

Singing Machine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singing Machine

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 0.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Singing Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Singing Machine

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Read More

