Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Down 1.6%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 131,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 326,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.19).

Blackbird Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.97 million and a P/E ratio of -25.83.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

