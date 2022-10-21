BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

