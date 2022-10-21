Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,263.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

Block Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,818,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $270.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Block by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 83.6% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 67.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.