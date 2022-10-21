Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,263.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.
Block Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,818,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $270.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 2.44.
Institutional Trading of Block
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Block by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 83.6% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 67.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
