Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,735 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWN stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,056. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

