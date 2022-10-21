Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 533 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after buying an additional 221,309 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC remained flat at $28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

